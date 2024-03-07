MSBDC Expands Free Small Business Support in Huron, Sanilac with Consultant Lisa Kenny

The Michigan Small Business Development Center (MSBDC) is making significant strides in supporting local economies by expanding its range of services for small businesses in Huron and Sanilac counties, under the guidance of seasoned small business consultant Lisa Kenny.

This initiative aims to bolster local businesses by providing comprehensive, no-cost counseling and training, tailored to meet the unique challenges and opportunities faced by small enterprises today.

Expert Guidance at No Cost

Lisa Kenny, a seasoned professional with two decades of experience in marketing and business development, has returned to the MSBDC to lead the charge in offering specialized support to small businesses.

Kenny's role involves one-on-one counseling covering a variety of critical business aspects, from drafting business and marketing plans to navigating financial management and growth strategies. Her expertise is a beacon for entrepreneurs navigating the complexities of business ownership in today's dynamic market.

The MSBDC's approach goes beyond basic counseling. It encompasses a wide array of training seminars and workshops designed to equip business owners with the skills and knowledge required to thrive.

Topics range from cybersecurity and Quickbooks to digital marketing and business planning, offering something valuable for every stage of business development. For more established businesses looking to expand, the MSBDC provides access to specialty consultants with deep expertise in areas such as exporting, growth strategy, and technological innovation.

A Collaborative Effort for Economic Growth

The initiative is a collaborative effort, funded by both federal and state resources, including the Small Business Administration and the Michigan Economic Development Center. This partnership underscores the importance of small businesses as the backbone of the local economy, providing vital services, creating jobs, and fostering community development.

By supporting small businesses, the MSBDC not only aids individual entrepreneurs but also contributes to the broader economic prosperity of Huron and Sanilac counties.

In an ever-evolving economic landscape marked by the challenges of COVID-19, technological advancements, and inflationary pressures, the MSBDC's expanded services in Huron and Sanilac counties represent a critical lifeline for small businesses.

Under the expert guidance of Lisa Kenny, local entrepreneurs have access to a wealth of resources designed to help them start, grow, and sustain their businesses. This initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration and the enduring value of supporting small business development as a catalyst for economic vitality and community resilience.