Mr. Cooper Group Achieves Record Q4 2023 Earnings and Targets Mid-to-Upper Teens ROTCE by 2025

In a landmark announcement, Mr. Cooper Group Inc has disclosed its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings, revealing a robust Return on Total Capital Employed (ROTCE) of 12.5%. This figure falls squarely within the company's target range and underscores its commitment to financial discipline and operational efficiency.

Record-Breaking Pretax Operating Earnings

The mortgage servicer reported pretax operating earnings of $660 million, primarily driven by servicing. This strong performance represents a significant milestone for the company and reinforces its position as a formidable player in the industry.

The tangible book value also witnessed an impressive surge, increasing by 12% to $63.67. This growth signifies the company's strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value and bolstering its financial resilience.

Expanding Servicing Portfolio and Cost-Cutting Measures

Mr. Cooper Group's servicing portfolio expanded by 14% to $992 billion, making it the largest servicer in the industry. This achievement is particularly noteworthy considering the company's goal of reaching the $1 trillion milestone during the first quarter of 2024, following the completion of pending transactions.

In addition to its expanding portfolio, the company also implemented cost-cutting measures that resulted in an 8% reduction in company-wide costs. This strategic move not only improved operational efficiency but also underscored the company's commitment to financial prudence.

Stock Repurchases and Future Focus

Mr. Cooper Group repurchased $276 million worth of stocks for the year, demonstrating its confidence in its financial performance and future prospects.

The company's strategic focus is now centered on return on equity (ROE), with plans to drive ROTCE to the mid-to-upper teens by the end of 2025. This ambitious goal reflects the company's determination to create sustainable value for its shareholders and maintain its competitive edge in the industry.

As one of the top 20 originators of home mortgages and serving over 4.1 million customers, Mr. Cooper Group continues to leave an indelible mark on the mortgage industry. With more than 50% of its Xome revenue generated from third-party customers, the company is poised to further cement its position as a trusted partner in the mortgage ecosystem.

Despite facing challenges such as a $27 million impact related to a cyber event, the company managed to achieve record servicing profits and agile performance in the Originations segment. These achievements are a testament to the company's resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity.

As Mr. Cooper Group celebrates its impressive fourth-quarter 2023 earnings, it also looks forward to a future filled with growth and innovation. With its unwavering commitment to delivering value to its customers and shareholders, the company is well-positioned to continue leading the mortgage industry in the years to come.

In the ever-evolving landscape of mortgage servicing, Mr. Cooper Group's achievements serve as a beacon of excellence and a testament to the power of strategic focus, operational efficiency, and financial discipline. As the company continues to expand its servicing portfolio and drive shareholder value, it remains a compelling force in the industry, shaping the mortgage servicing narrative one milestone at a time.