MPY Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution for ETF Class

In a recent announcement, the MPY Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund has made public its decision to declare a monthly cash distribution for its Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Class. This distribution is set at a rate of $0.05417 per unit and is scheduled to be paid out on March 7, 2024. The recipients of this distribution will be the unitholders who are officially recorded as of February 29, 2024.

The Importance of Being a Recorded Unitholder

The process of recording unitholders is a fundamental step in the distribution of funds. This mechanism ensures that the rights and benefits are correctly assigned to those who hold units at a specific point in time. In this particular case, the cut-off date for being recorded as a unitholder, and hence eligible for the distribution, is February 29, 2024.

Investor Relations and Further Information

Besides the declaration of the monthly cash distribution, the announcement also included contact information for Investor Relations. This provision is an important channel for investors to seek clarity, raise queries, or voice concerns about their investments. The Mulvihill website was also mentioned as a platform where additional details can be obtained.

A Word of Caution to Investors

Alongside the announcement, the Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund also included a note of caution to its investors. It stressed that investment funds are not guaranteed and their values are subject to fluctuations. Additionally, the entity pointed out that past performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future results. A reminder was also issued about the potential costs that can be associated with investment funds, such as commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and other expenses. Lastly, investors were advised to read the prospectus carefully before making any investment decisions.