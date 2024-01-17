MPIX Announces Plan for Initial Public Offering

PT Mitra Pedagang Indonesia Tbk (MPIX), the owner of the MPStore e-commerce platform, has declared its intention for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 312.5 million shares, corresponding to 20% of its issued and fully paid capital. With a nominal value of IDR 20, these shares are projected to be offered within a price range of IDR 256 to IDR 268 per share. The upper end of the range could potentially enable MPIX to generate up to IDR 83.75 billion in funds.

Underwriter and Timeline

PT RHB Sekuritas Indonesia has been designated as the underwriter for the IPO. The bookbuilding process, currently underway, is slated to continue until January 24, 2024. The actual public offering has been scheduled for January 31 to February 2, 2024.

Aiding MSMEs

MPStore, in its capacity as an e-commerce platform, provides a host of features designed to spur the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These features include Digital Payment, Cashier Application, E-Grocery solutions, and access to People's Business Credit (KUR) capital.

Pre-IPO Shareholders and Warrants

Prior to the IPO, the company's shareholders included PT Madura Prima Investama (MPI) with a 75% stake, PT Barma Asiamed Rocks (BAR) with 13%, and several individual shareholders. Controlling shareholder Abdul Muidz, who also serves as the company's CEO, held his stake through MPI. MPIX/MPStore also intends to issue up to 156.25 million series I warrants, with each holder of two new shares entitled to one series I warrant. This would allow the holder to purchase one new share at an exercise price of IDR 850, and the total exercise of series I warrants could amount to IDR 132.81 billion.