Business

MPC Container Ships ASA Bags New Financing Deal with Hamburg Commercial Bank

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
MPC Container Ships ASA Bags New Financing Deal with Hamburg Commercial Bank

In a significant financial move, MPC Container Ships ASA (MPCC) has clinched a new deal with Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB). This deal provides MPCC with a four-year revolving credit facility of USD 100 million, replacing two previous facilities with CIT and HCOB, which amounted to USD 75 million and had maturity dates in 2024 and 2026.

The Deal’s Impact

The previous facilities were fully liquidated and rescinded in the last quarter of 2023, freeing MPCC from debt maturities until 2027. The transaction has also liberated nine vessels that were previously held as collateral, culminating in MPCC now owning 38 vessels that are debt-free.

Strategic Financial Planning

By securing the new facility against 14 vessels, MPCC has fortified its balance sheet, maintained low leverage, and enhanced its financial flexibility to exploit future opportunities. The company’s CFO, Moritz Fuhrmann, emphasized that the new financing facility is in line with MPCC’s strategy for long-term shareholder value creation, rational capital allocation, and will reduce financing costs, free up collateral, and improve the company’s debt maturity profile.

Appreciation for HCOB

MPCC has expressed gratitude for HCOB’s support and ongoing cooperation. The new facility remains undrawn and presents the company with an opportunity to enhance its liquidity and pursue value-enhancing opportunities. The rational financial planning and strategic moves by MPCC demonstrate a robust approach to navigating the fiscal landscape and ensuring the company’s financial health.

Business Finance Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

