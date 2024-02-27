Mozambique's Financial Landscape Transformed: EMI Agents Reach All Districts, Government to Tax Commissions

In a significant development reported by the Bank of Mozambique, the number of Electronic Money Institution (EMI) agents soared by 10.5% in the last quarter of the previous year, marking a milestone as their presence extends to all 154 districts across the nation. This growth signifies a leap towards financial inclusivity, facilitated by the mobile telecom operators that own the three EMIs operating within the country. With over 400 million transfers recorded last year, Mozambique is on the brink of fiscal policy reforms aimed at augmenting revenue collection through the taxation of EMI agent and institution commissions starting in 2024.

Unprecedented Growth in EMI Agents

The leap from 203,240 agents in September to 224,704 by December's end last year represents not only a significant increase but also the achievement of universal district coverage. This expansion is crucial in a country where 26 districts lack traditional banking facilities. EMIs, powered by the country's mobile telecoms, offer a range of financial services via mobile phones, including money transfers and payments, thus bridging the gap in financial access among the population.

Record-Breaking Transactions and Surging EMI Accounts

Mozambique witnessed a record-breaking number of more than 400 million transfers in the last year, involving over 340.2 billion meticais (€4.860 billion). The surge in EMI accounts, reaching 16,607,021 by the end of October 2023, starkly contrasts with the approximately 5.5 million bank accounts, illustrating a significant shift towards mobile financial services. This shift underscores the growing reliance on and the convenience of mobile-based financial transactions among Mozambicans.

Forthcoming Fiscal Policy Reforms

In response to the rapid expansion of EMI services, the Mozambique government plans to implement fiscal policy reforms in 2024. These reforms include taxing the commissions of EMI agents and institutions, a move aimed at increasing the level of revenue collection. This decision marks a pivotal moment in the country's financial landscape, acknowledging the substantial role that EMIs play in the economy and seeking to leverage this for greater fiscal health.

This evolution in Mozambique's financial services sector not only highlights the increasing accessibility and utilization of mobile financial services but also sets the stage for significant policy reforms. As the country navigates these changes, the impact on EMI agents, institutions, and the broader economy will be closely watched. With the potential for increased revenue collection, Mozambique aims to harness the growth of its digital finance sector to bolster economic development and financial inclusivity.