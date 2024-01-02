en English
Cryptocurrency

MOVR, LTC, AVAX: The Altcoins Poised to Breach $100 Amid Bitcoin Halving

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:10 pm EST
MOVR, LTC, AVAX: The Altcoins Poised to Breach $100 Amid Bitcoin Halving

In the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape, three altcoins are standing out – MoonRiver (MOVR), Litecoin (LTC), and Avalanche (AVAX). As the Bitcoin halving event approaches, these altcoins are emerging as potential candidates to breach the $100 price threshold.

MoonRiver: The Resilient Rally

MoonRiver, despite a drastic plunge from its all-time high of $485 to $5, has demonstrated a remarkable recovery potential. The altcoin rallied by 700% recently, underscoring its resilience. With a relatively low supply of about 11 million coins, MoonRiver’s value has managed to stay above $20, underlining its robustness.

Litecoin: The Digital Silver

Litecoin, often referred to as ‘digital silver,’ experienced a significant rally in 2023. The altcoin momentarily surpassed the $75 mark. The Bitcoin halving is known to trigger a broader crypto bull market, and thus, the prospects for Litecoin crossing $100 appear promising.

Avalanche: The Resurgence

Avalanche too, has seen a resurgence, with AVAX climbing from a low of $9 to $47 in December 2023. The continued investor interest into the new year suggests a bullish outlook for AVAX, aligning it with MoonRiver and Litecoin as a potential candidate to exceed the $100 mark.

The year 2024 seems to hint at a crypto bull market, characterized by rising investor confidence and increasing cryptocurrency prices. Several events, including the approval of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, the fourth Bitcoin halving, and a reduction in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve, are expected to fuel this upswing. The anticipated bull market and these potential catalysts may provide the necessary momentum for MOVR, LTC, and AVAX to breach the $100 threshold.

Cryptocurrency Finance Investments
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

