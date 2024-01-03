Moventum S.C.A. Appoints Industry Expert Graham Morrall as New Sales Director International

Renowned financial services provider, Moventum S.C.A., has ushered in the New Year with a significant executive shakeup. As of January 1, 2024, the company welcomes industry veteran Graham Morrall to its top-tier leadership as the new Sales Director International.

Deep-Rooted Expertise in Financial Sector

Morrall brings a wealth of expertise to his new role at Moventum, having held senior positions in prominent global life insurers, Hansard Global and Zurich Global Life. His decade-long tenure at Hansard Global saw him leading the global sales and marketing division until November 2023. Moreover, Morrall’s impressive resume also includes serving as the CEO of Zurich Global Life in Singapore.

Strategic Move for Moventum’s Expansion

This strategic appointment comes as part of Moventum’s vision to extend its reach to institutional and high net worth private clients on a global scale. It is expected that Morrall’s deep industry knowledge, coupled with his international distribution relationships, will play a pivotal role in this expansion.

Anticipation for a Thriving Future

Expressing his enthusiasm for his new appointment, Morrall articulated his eagerness to promote Moventum’s products and services to distributors and institutions worldwide. His jurisdiction extends from Africa to Asia, the Middle East, and Central and South America, promising a future where Moventum’s presence is felt across the globe.

Moventum’s CEO, Louis Wright, was quick to highlight Morrall’s expertise, citing his in-depth industry knowledge and his extensive international distribution relationships as being instrumental in Moventum’s expansion plans. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, Morrall’s leadership and experience are anticipated to steer Moventum towards new horizons of growth and success.