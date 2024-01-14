Motilal Oswal Prepares for Q3 Earnings Reports: A Look at Key Players

As the third financial quarter of FY24 edges closer, the financial services titan, Motilal Oswal, has fine-tuned its model portfolio. This strategic move comes in anticipation of the forthcoming earnings reports from a slew of heavyweight companies. Among them are industry leaders such as Reliance Industries, Jio Financial Services, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, IndusInd Bank, Polycab India, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. These companies are slated to release their financial results for the December quarter.

Anticipating the Earnings Announcements

The earnings announcements, scheduled across several days, commence with Jio Financial Services and others on January 15. The sequence concludes with ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank on January 20. These announcements are closely scrutinized by investors and analysts as they offer insights into the companies’ financial health and potential future performance. The detailed schedule spreads across the week, signifying a comprehensive earnings release period for numerous companies in various sectors of the Indian economy.

Avenue Supermarts and HCL Tech Reveal Q3 Results

Avenue Supermarts, the parent company of DMart, reported a net profit of Rs 690.61 crore in Q3 FY24, marking a 9.09% decrease from the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, total income rose to Rs 13,291.76 crore, and EBITDA grew by 16% to Rs 1,119.89 crore. The company’s standalone net profit increased by 15% to Rs 737 crore, accompanied by a 17% revenue growth to Rs 13,247 crore. Avenue Supermarts expanded its presence by adding five new stores to its portfolio, taking the total to 341. It also appointed Harishchandra M. Bharuka as an Independent Director. Shares closed at Rs 3,843 on NSE, up by 0.57%.

On the other hand, HCL Tech reported a 6.0% QoQ revenue growth and a 19.8% operating margin in Q3FY24. The company also witnessed a 5.0% YoY CC revenue growth in HCL Software.

Wealth Management and Infrastructure Sector

The wealth management industry in India is experiencing robust growth, with one company reporting a 35% YoY revenue growth and a 34% YoY increase in PAT. A company in the infrastructure and construction sector has set its sights on achieving the vision of One Million Ton Installed Capacity by 2025. In the realm of online brokerage, 5Paisa Capital reported a milestone quarter with the highest ever revenue in Q3FY24 of Rs 100.3 crore, along with a 37% YoY growth in PAT.