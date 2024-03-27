Mosaic Insurance Unveils $65M Arbitration Award Default Insurance, Expanding US Political Risk Coverage

Bermudian-based Mosaic Insurance has marked a significant milestone by broadening its political risk cover to include the United States, alongside introducing an innovative global capacity of $65 million in arbitration award default insurance (AADI). This strategic move aims to safeguard investors against the uncertainties of sovereign state defaults and enforcement risks, particularly in the challenging landscape of international arbitration.

Revolutionizing Arbitration with AADI

Arbitration has long been a preferred method for resolving disputes involving sovereign states and investors due to its efficiency and cost-effectiveness. However, the victory can sometimes be pyrrhic when the awarded funds are not forthcoming due to non-compliance or unforeseen adversities in the host countries. Mosaic's AADI emerges as a crucial solution to this issue, offering both pre-award and post-award coverages. With a hefty capacity of $65 million per risk and a flexible term provision of up to five years, Mosaic promises not just financial security but also peace of mind for investors navigating the intricate realms of international law and arbitration.

Benefits and Implications for Businesses

The introduction of AADI by Mosaic brings numerous advantages to the table. For businesses involved in high-stakes disputes, managing the risk of non-payment by a sovereign state is paramount. This insurance coverage mitigates such risks, reduces uncertainty for claimants and litigation funders, and enables the monetization of award-related earnings. Furthermore, it offers comprehensive coverage, safeguarding businesses from potential administrative and financial losses during arbitration or award enforcement procedures. This innovation not only protects investments but also encourages a more confident approach towards international arbitration.

Expanding Horizons in Political Risk Coverage

Mosaic's expansion into the US market and the launch of AADI underscore its commitment to addressing the evolving needs of global businesses amidst geopolitical and economic turbulence. By leading with this product from its political risk division in New York, Mosaic sets a new standard in the insurance industry, offering a suite of products that cater to the unique challenges of political risks. This expansion is indicative of Mosaic's broader strategy to diversify and strengthen its portfolio, which already includes coverage for transactional liability, cyber threats, political violence, and more.

As businesses continue to seek stability in an unpredictable world, Mosaic's innovative insurance solutions like AADI offer a beacon of hope. This initiative not only reinforces the importance of robust risk management strategies but also highlights the critical role of insurance in enabling international commerce and investment. With Mosaic leading the charge, the future of arbitration award default insurance looks promising, opening new avenues for secure and confident global investments.