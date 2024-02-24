Mosaic Insurance Innovates Custom Financial Protection Amid Market Uncertainty for Asset Managers

As the sun rises over Bermuda's pink sand beaches, a new chapter in financial security begins to unfold. Mosaic Insurance, a trailblazer in the specialty insurance landscape, has recently introduced a groundbreaking suite of products designed to fortify financial institutions against the perils of an increasingly volatile world. Offering up to $25 million in investment management insurance, this new package is meticulously tailored to meet the unique needs of asset managers, funds, and their directors, blending traditional coverage with cyber protection in a modular fashion that emphasizes flexibility and comprehensiveness.

A Paradigm Shift in Financial Security

In an era where the financial sector grapples with the complexities of market volatility, high-interest rates, and the specter of economic downturns, Mosaic's latest offering emerges as a beacon of stability. The specialized asset manager form integrates essential coverages - including professional indemnity, investment management insurance (IMI), directors and officers (D&O) liability, crime, and cyber protection - into a cohesive package that can be either fully blended or selected as standalone options. This modular approach allows clients to tailor their coverage to precisely fit their needs, marking a significant evolution in the landscape of financial institution insurance.

Comprehensive Protection in Uncertain Times

Key features of Mosaic's new insurance package underscore the company's commitment to addressing the multifaceted risks faced by today's financial professionals. First-party cyber coverage, extensive mitigation, cost of correction coverage, and comprehensive third-party crime coverage stand out as hallmarks of a policy designed for the modern financial landscape. Additionally, separate fund D&O wording is made accessible either through the open market or Mosaic's online portal, offering unparalleled ease of access to critical protections. Tom Dilley, Mosaic's global head of Financial Institutions, and James Tuplin, head of International, Cyber, at Mosaic, have both hailed the cross-team effort between the Financial Institutions and Cyber divisions as a testament to the company's innovative spirit and dedication to providing a seamless, blended insurance solution to its clients.

Meeting the Moment with Innovation

The launch of Mosaic's new suite of financial institution products arrives at a critical juncture for asset managers worldwide. As these professionals navigate the treacherous waters of a challenging operating environment, the need for comprehensive, adaptable insurance solutions has never been more apparent. Mosaic's innovative approach not only simplifies the process of obtaining necessary coverages but also offers a model of proactive protection in an uncertain world. With a keen understanding of the unique challenges and threats facing asset managers today, Mosaic Insurance stands at the vanguard of the industry, ready to support its clients through whatever the future may hold.