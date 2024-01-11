Mortgage Rate Gap Decreases for Large and Small Deposit Buyers

In a significant shift in the mortgage market, recent data analysis reveals a narrowing gap in mortgage rates between homebuyers with large deposits and those with smaller ones. Traditionally, borrowers able to afford a deposit of at least 40% were privy to far superior mortgage rates than those with smaller deposits, such as 10%. However, the disparity in rates for these two classes of borrowers has diminished notably over recent years.

From Disparity to Equilibrium

For instance, on a £200,000 mortgage, the monthly repayment difference between someone with a 40% deposit and a 10% deposit has reduced to a mere £61. According to Moneyfacts data, the current average rate for a five-year fixed deal for a buyer with a 40% deposit stands at 5.06%, compared to 5.65% for a 10% deposit.

A Shift in Lending Strategy

This reduced gap intimates a potential shift in the mortgage market where lenders appear to be extending their support to first-time buyers with smaller deposits. The move is making home loans more accessible and affordable for them, thereby facilitating their entry into the property market.

Appealing to First-Time Buyers

Experts, including Chris Sykes, technical director at mortgage broker Private Finance, believe that lenders are smoothing the path for borrowers with less cash, as opposed to penalising those with larger deposits. This transformation in lending strategy is geared to appeal to first-time buyers. These buyers are often on an upward career trajectory and may offer long-term customer loyalty to lenders, making them an attractive segment for financial institutions.

In conclusion, the narrowing mortgage rate gap is a welcome move for potential homeowners, particularly first-time buyers with smaller deposits. This shift in lender strategy has the potential to change the dynamics of the property market and open up opportunities for a wider range of borrowers.