Mortgage Finance Brokers Unveils Comprehensive Rebrand, Signals Optimism for Market Rebound

After three decades of pioneering mortgage solutions, Mortgage Finance Brokers, formerly known as Mortgages for Business, has unveiled a comprehensive rebranding strategy. Having started its journey in 1990 with a focus on commercial mortgages, the firm has over time diversified its portfolio to cater to a wide spectrum of mortgage services. The reimagined brand seeks to echo this evolution, symbolizing the firm's commitment to adapt and grow in a dynamic property finance sector.

A Nod to Heritage Amid the New

While the rebranding introduces a modernized color palette and a fine balance of corporate and softer tones, it also retains the company's acronym, MFB, and hexagonal logo. These elements serve as a firm nod to the company's heritage, capturing the essence of its history while mirroring its future-focused persona. Alongside the rebranding, a new website has also been launched, offering a streamlined, user-friendly interface that reflects the expanded range of mortgage services.

Strategic Growth and Optimism for the Future

Managing Director Gavin Richardson underscored the firm's strategic growth plans, intending to augment the number of brokers from 21 to 30 within the next two years. The expansion blueprint also envisages partnerships in diverse services like insurance, conveyancing, and bridging. Despite a contraction in the residential business last year, Richardson remains hopeful. His confidence stems from the expectation of a recovery to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year, significantly aided by the buy-to-let business.

Opportunities Amid Challenges

While acknowledging the challenges of the past year, Richardson believes in the robust potential for growth in the current market climate. The company anticipates a decrease in mortgage rates and identifies opportunities for landlords in a market characterized by sluggish house price growth yet high rental demand. The entry of new landlords into the market is another positive indicator, further bolstering Richardson's optimism for a strong rebound. As the rebranded Mortgage Finance Brokers charts its future course, it remains steadfast in its values, service levels, and its commitment to customer satisfaction.