en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Morgan Stanley’s Stock Price Sees Slight Dip Amid Earnings Decline

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Morgan Stanley’s Stock Price Sees Slight Dip Amid Earnings Decline

On December 29, 2024, the financial world witnessed a small yet noteworthy event as Morgan Stanley’s stock price experienced a slight dip of 0.42% from the previous day, opening at $93.49 and ending the day at $93.64. The company, a titan in the financial sector, has seen its stock price oscillate between $69.42 and $100.99 over the past year, reflecting the volatility inherent in the marketplace.

Financial Overview

Over the past five years, Morgan Stanley has reported a sales increase of 8.84% while simultaneously experiencing an average annual earnings decline of 12.57%. Despite these fluctuations, the company continues to hold firm with a workforce of 82,427 and an outstanding share count of $1.68 billion. The float, or number of shares available for trading, stands at $1.26 billion, and insider ownership is at 23.26%, indicating a strong internal belief in the company’s potential.

Recent Transactions and Earnings

Recent significant transactions include a sale by a 10% owner and the Chairman and CEO. For the recent quarter, Morgan Stanley outperformed expectations by posting an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27, compared to the forecasted $1.17. This performance reflects a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by 12.57% in the next fiscal year. However, there is a silver lining in the form of a long-term growth projection of 8.00% over the next five years. The company’s trailing twelve-month price to sales ratio is 1.68, signaling the company’s efficiency at generating sales. The anticipated EPS for the next quarter sits at 1.17 and is projected to rise to 6.59 in one year.

Morgan Stanley’s recent performance indicators, such as average volume and stock volatility, have shown some fluctuations compared to last year. These fluctuations, along with identified key technical levels of resistance and support, are crucial for traders to keep an eye on. With a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, latest quarterly sales of $13,273 million, and income of $11,029 million, Morgan Stanley continues to be a significant player in the financial sector.

0
Business Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Synovus Financial Corp. Announces Dividend Payout, Signifying Robust Financial Health

By Justice Nwafor

Heavyweight Investors Bullish on Costco in Options Trading

By Salman Akhtar

The 2023 Banking Crisis: An Overview and its Aftermath

By BNN Correspondents

Arsenal Navigates Fiscal Constraints Ahead of January Transfer Window

By Salman Khan

TAG Immobilien AG Announces Significant Change in Voting Rights Struct ...
@Business · 2 mins
TAG Immobilien AG Announces Significant Change in Voting Rights Struct ...
heart comment 0
CMA CGM Raises Shipping Rates Amid Security Threats in the Red Sea

By Mahnoor Jehangir

CMA CGM Raises Shipping Rates Amid Security Threats in the Red Sea
FLYING Media Group Acquires FindaPilot.com, Aims to Broaden Aviation Career Opportunities

By Justice Nwafor

FLYING Media Group Acquires FindaPilot.com, Aims to Broaden Aviation Career Opportunities
Egypt’s Ministry of Local Development Boosts Economy with Micro Enterprise Funding

By Hadeel Hashem

Egypt's Ministry of Local Development Boosts Economy with Micro Enterprise Funding
John Bean Technologies to Distribute Dividends Amid Stable Financial Performance

By Hadeel Hashem

John Bean Technologies to Distribute Dividends Amid Stable Financial Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina
19 seconds
Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina
Jen Coleman's Inspiring Health Transformation: From 309 lbs to 165 lbs Amid Lymphoma Battle
19 seconds
Jen Coleman's Inspiring Health Transformation: From 309 lbs to 165 lbs Amid Lymphoma Battle
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
27 seconds
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
Ex-Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson Praise Supreme Court's Rules on Anti-Terrorism Act
33 seconds
Ex-Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson Praise Supreme Court's Rules on Anti-Terrorism Act
Iraq's National Security Council Charts Course for 2024 Amid Regional Tensions
43 seconds
Iraq's National Security Council Charts Course for 2024 Amid Regional Tensions
BACP Withdraws Column on Jewish Trauma, Igniting Discourse on Silencing Jewish Voices
48 seconds
BACP Withdraws Column on Jewish Trauma, Igniting Discourse on Silencing Jewish Voices
Lopez Obrador Addresses Violence Criticism, Affirms Commitment to Projects' Success
54 seconds
Lopez Obrador Addresses Violence Criticism, Affirms Commitment to Projects' Success
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
1 min
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers' Limits
1 min
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers' Limits
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app