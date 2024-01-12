en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Morgan Stanley’s New Principal at Risk Securities: A Gamble for Higher Interest

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Morgan Stanley’s New Principal at Risk Securities: A Gamble for Higher Interest

Morgan Stanley Finance LLC (MSFL) is making waves in the financial world with its issuance of principal at risk securities. Guaranteed unconditionally by Morgan Stanley, these securities deviate from the norm. They do not promise principal repayment or regular interest payments. Instead, they introduce a potential for contingent monthly coupon payments.

The Mechanics of Contingent Coupons

These contingent monthly payments are contingent upon the closing price of each underlying stock – Amazon, Costco, Walmart, and Target – being above 70% of its initial share price on the observation date. If any of these stocks fall below this threshold, no interest is paid for that month. However, the securities can be redeemed early, starting April 15, 2024, based on the outcome of a risk neutral valuation model.

The Stakes at Maturity

At the end of the journey, if all stocks are at least 60% of their initial prices, the full principal is returned, plus a contingent monthly coupon if the stocks are above the coupon threshold. But there’s a catch: if any stock is below 60%, investors will receive less than their initial principal. This will be proportional to the worst-performing stock’s decline, potentially resulting in a total loss.

Who are these Securities For?

The securities are aimed at investors willing to risk their principal for the possibility of higher interest, without the guarantee of monthly coupons or appreciation participation. Payments are subject to Morgan Stanley’s credit risk, and the securities are not insured by any governmental agency. These securities are specifically targeted at investors in fee-based advisory accounts and are a part of MSFL’s Series A Global Medium-Term Notes program.

0
Finance
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
4 seconds ago
Argentine Inflation Soars to 32-Year High: Indec Reports
Argentina’s National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec) released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for December 2023, recording a substantial monthly inflation rate of 25.5%. This increase significantly contributes to an interannual inflation rate of 211.4%, marking the highest rate in 32 years. The figures, announced in Buenos Aires, starkly illuminate the ongoing inflationary
Argentine Inflation Soars to 32-Year High: Indec Reports
Air Astana's IPO: A Significant Milestone in Global Aviation and Financial Markets
4 mins ago
Air Astana's IPO: A Significant Milestone in Global Aviation and Financial Markets
CT Gaming Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Success
6 mins ago
CT Gaming Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Success
Safe Harbor Marina Seeks Meeting with Port Royal Officials Over Redevelopment Concerns
2 mins ago
Safe Harbor Marina Seeks Meeting with Port Royal Officials Over Redevelopment Concerns
Aberdeen's Bus Gates: A Solution to Traffic or a Barrier to Business?
2 mins ago
Aberdeen's Bus Gates: A Solution to Traffic or a Barrier to Business?
Why McDonald's Chooses 'Shakes' Over 'Milkshakes': Unraveling the Dairy Dilemma
2 mins ago
Why McDonald's Chooses 'Shakes' Over 'Milkshakes': Unraveling the Dairy Dilemma
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Faces Backlash for Yemen Strikes Sans Congressional Approval
42 seconds
Biden Faces Backlash for Yemen Strikes Sans Congressional Approval
AIIMS Gorakhpur Official Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
1 min
AIIMS Gorakhpur Official Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
January 12, 2024: A Day in Pictures - From Yemen Conflict to Sports and Politics
2 mins
January 12, 2024: A Day in Pictures - From Yemen Conflict to Sports and Politics
SAfmThisWeekToday: An Engaging Discourse on SASSA Grants, ICJ Hearings, and '2024 X Corp.'
2 mins
SAfmThisWeekToday: An Engaging Discourse on SASSA Grants, ICJ Hearings, and '2024 X Corp.'
Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries
2 mins
Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
3 mins
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
3 mins
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
4 mins
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
5 mins
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app