Morgan Stanley’s New Principal at Risk Securities: A Gamble for Higher Interest

Morgan Stanley Finance LLC (MSFL) is making waves in the financial world with its issuance of principal at risk securities. Guaranteed unconditionally by Morgan Stanley, these securities deviate from the norm. They do not promise principal repayment or regular interest payments. Instead, they introduce a potential for contingent monthly coupon payments.

The Mechanics of Contingent Coupons

These contingent monthly payments are contingent upon the closing price of each underlying stock – Amazon, Costco, Walmart, and Target – being above 70% of its initial share price on the observation date. If any of these stocks fall below this threshold, no interest is paid for that month. However, the securities can be redeemed early, starting April 15, 2024, based on the outcome of a risk neutral valuation model.

The Stakes at Maturity

At the end of the journey, if all stocks are at least 60% of their initial prices, the full principal is returned, plus a contingent monthly coupon if the stocks are above the coupon threshold. But there’s a catch: if any stock is below 60%, investors will receive less than their initial principal. This will be proportional to the worst-performing stock’s decline, potentially resulting in a total loss.

Who are these Securities For?

The securities are aimed at investors willing to risk their principal for the possibility of higher interest, without the guarantee of monthly coupons or appreciation participation. Payments are subject to Morgan Stanley’s credit risk, and the securities are not insured by any governmental agency. These securities are specifically targeted at investors in fee-based advisory accounts and are a part of MSFL’s Series A Global Medium-Term Notes program.