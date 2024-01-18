Morgan Stanley's New CEO, Ted Pick, Expresses Confidence in Achieving Bank's Financial Targets

In an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Ted Pick, the newly appointed CEO of Morgan Stanley, expressed robust confidence in achieving the bank's financial goals. Succeeding James Gorman, Pick, a seasoned veteran of the firm with three decades of experience, outlined his principal objectives: adhering to Gorman's strategy, preserving the bank culture, and realizing their financial targets, which include amassing $10 trillion in client assets and a 20% return.

Advertisment

Steadfast Belief in a Bright Future

Pick emphasized that reaching these ambitious figures will require time but remained 'super bullish' about the prospects. Under Gorman's stewardship, Morgan Stanley metamorphosed into a wealth management colossus through strategic acquisitions. As a result of pivoting to wealth management, the bank's valuation significantly increased, outperforming rivals like Goldman Sachs.

Bank Stock Performance and Growth Concerns

However, recent concerns about the growth of the wealth management sector have impacted the bank's stock performance, with shares down 12% over the past year. Unfazed, Pick underscored Morgan Stanley's unique position. He praised the combination of a leading investment bank twinned with wealth management services as the firm's 'secret sauce.'

Pick pointed out the potential for a resurgence in corporate mergers and related activities. He mentioned a backlog of deals that have been accumulating since before the Covid pandemic. Once the deal-making process regains momentum, Pick anticipates a significant increase in activity.