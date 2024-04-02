Morgan Stanley Warns of Dividend Cuts for BHP, Lithium Miners Amid Commodity Slump

Morgan Stanley has advised clients that significant dividend cuts are imminent for heavyweight miners such as BHP and various lithium producers, pointing to a downturn in commodity prices and increased capital expenditure needs. This guidance emerges as iron ore prices plunge to a 10-month nadir, and lithium market volatility persists, putting pressure on miner's payout ratios and balance sheets.

Iron Ore's Declining Dividends

Despite recent resilience in iron ore dividends, with giants like Rio Tinto, BHP, and Fortescue Metals exceeding payout expectations, the landscape is shifting. Iron ore has seen a sharp decline, dropping over 20% since January to reach a 10-month low. Morgan Stanley specifically highlights BHP for its vulnerability due to its high debt and ongoing costs from the Samarco mine disaster. The forecast suggests BHP's payout ratio could fall to 50% of earnings, the lower limit of its dividend policy. However, there's a silver lining, as iron ore prices are expected to recover slightly in the third quarter, driven by decreasing stockpiles in China and constrained new seaborne supply.

Lithium Miners Face Headwinds

Lithium stocks are also under scrutiny as ongoing market volatility threatens dividend payouts. Morgan Stanley points to concerns around Mineral Resources' balance sheet and heightened capital expenditure guidance, predicting a sharp drop in payout ratios for the coming years. Similarly, producers like IGO and Pilbara Minerals are expected to offer minimal to no dividends, aligning with the broader industry trend towards conserving cash amid fluctuating lithium prices. Despite potential near-term support for lithium prices, the long-term outlook remains cautious with the threat of a surplus driven by temporary environmental production cuts and the ramp-up of supply.

Market Implications and Investor Outlook

The looming dividend cuts for both iron ore and lithium miners reflect broader market uncertainties and the cyclical nature of commodity markets. Investors, particularly those reliant on dividends from the mining sector, may need to brace for lower payouts and reassess their portfolios. Morgan Stanley's analysis suggests a cautious approach, favoring companies with solid operational rights and those less impacted by price volatilities. As the commodity market continues to evolve, the strategic positioning of mining companies and their ability to adapt to changing market dynamics will be crucial for sustaining dividends and shareholder value.