Morgan Stanley Maintains 'Overweight' Rating on Infosys Ahead of FY25 Forecast, Eyes Growth

Morgan Stanley reaffirms its confidence in Infosys, spotlighting the IT giant's anticipated FY25 revenue forecast as a pivotal moment for the stock. With a fresh target price suggesting a significant upside, stakeholders are keenly watching the company's performance trajectory. Infosys shares experienced a noticeable uptick in early trading, buoyed by this optimistic outlook.

Market Response and Analyst Expectations

Following Morgan Stanley's announcement, Infosys shares surged 1.3 percent at the opening, reflecting the market's positive reception to the 'overweight' rating. The brokerage's target price of Rs 1,700 per share indicates a potential 13.48 percent increase from the previous closing price, underscoring a robust confidence in Infosys' growth potential. Analysts are particularly focused on the company's upcoming quarterly earnings and FY25 revenue guidance, which are expected to serve as key catalysts for further stock movement.

Strategic Growth Projections

Morgan Stanley's base case scenario envisions a 3-6 percent revenue growth for Infosys in constant currency terms, driven by strong deal wins and a hopeful rebound in the second half of the fiscal year. This growth projection is part of a broader optimistic stance on the IT sector, despite concerns over valuation multiples. The brokerage remains bullish, especially on top performers like Infosys, where growth visibility and margin expectations are notably positive.

Comparative Market Performance

Despite the recent surge, Infosys' stock performance over the past six months has lagged behind India's frontline indices, with a modest 6.3 percent rise compared to the Nifty 50's 14 percent gain. However, Morgan Stanley's reaffirmed 'overweight' rating and the anticipation surrounding the FY25 revenue forecast suggest a potentially brighter future for Infosys in the competitive IT services landscape.

As the market awaits Infosys' quarterly earnings report and FY25 revenue guidance, the company's strategic moves and performance metrics will be closely scrutinized. Morgan Stanley's bullish stance adds an interesting dimension to the narrative, offering investors and stakeholders a cause for optimism amidst a landscape of cautious anticipation.