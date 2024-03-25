Morgan Stanley Converts Mutual Funds to ETFs, Expands ETF Lineup

Morgan Stanley's exchange-traded lineup surpassed $1 billion with the conversion of two fixed-income mutual funds from Eaton Vance into ETFs.

The move marks the firm's commitment to active, fixed-income ETFs and its expansion in the competitive ETF market.

Firm's Strategy to Expand in ETF Market

Morgan Stanley initiates its first-ever mutual-fund conversions to ETFs, adding to its growing lineup of exchange-traded funds. The conversions reflect the firm's strategic focus on industry trends, particularly transparent ETFs and the acceleration of fixed-income offerings, according to Anthony Rochte, Morgan Stanley's global head of ETFs.

Significance of Mutual Fund Conversions

The conversions highlight a growing trend in the asset management industry, with firms like Dimensional Fund Advisors and Fidelity Investments switching billions of dollars between vehicles. While Morgan Stanley enters this arena, it maintains a focus on organic launches, aiming to capitalize on evolving investor preferences and market dynamics.

Details of Converted Funds and Trading

The converted Eaton Vance mutual funds will trade as the Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) and the Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (EVSM). These actively managed ETFs will charge 32 and 19 basis points, respectively, as Morgan Stanley deepens its commitment to offering a diverse range of investment products.