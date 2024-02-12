Morgan Stanley Analyst Favors Salesforce Over Palantir: Growth Prospects and Key Stock Insights

Morgan Stanley's tech specialist Keith Weiss has made his stance clear in the battle of the industry titans: Palantir and Salesforce. Despite Palantir's strong Q4 revenue growth, Weiss remains cautious about the company's future, while expressing optimism for Salesforce and its growth potential.

The Palantir-Salesforce Showdown

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, two giants are in the spotlight: Palantir and Salesforce. Known for its big data analysis and government contracts, Palantir reported a robust revenue growth in Q4. However, Morgan Stanley's tech analyst, Keith Weiss, has rated the stock as Underweight with a price target of $9, citing some fundamental trends that raise concerns.

Salesforce: A Bright Horizon

On the other hand, Salesforce, a cloud-based SaaS company, has demonstrated strong results in its Q3 fiscal 2024. With revenue reaching $8.72 billion and an adjusted EPS of $2.11, the stock has experienced a 70% return over the past year. Weiss's optimism for Salesforce reflects its potential to maintain growth in the competitive tech industry.

Morgan Stanley's Fresh Money Buy-Rated Stocks

In addition to the Palantir-Salesforce debate, Morgan Stanley analysts have released their Fresh Money buy-rated stock list, emphasizing high-quality growth. The list includes CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), Coca-Cola Co. (KO), Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL), McDonald's Corp. (MCD), Mondelez Corp. (MDLZ), SBA Communications (SBAC), Verizon Communications (VZ), and Walmart Inc. (WMT). Each stock has a target price provided by the analysts.

Among these, Coca-Cola stands out due to its potential risks and upside. The company recently aired a Super Bowl commercial by soda brand Poppi and is gearing up for its Q4 earnings. Investors will be watching closely to see how these events impact Coca-Cola's stock performance.

As technology and market trends continue to evolve, the stories of industry titans like Palantir and Salesforce serve as a reminder that growth and success are never guaranteed. Analysts like Keith Weiss provide valuable insights into the potential risks and rewards of investing in these companies, helping investors navigate the complex world of tech stocks.

