Morgan Housel's 'Same As Ever': A Timeless Exploration of Wealth, Greed, and Happiness

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Morgan Housel’s ‘Same As Ever’: A Timeless Exploration of Wealth, Greed, and Happiness

Best-selling author and partner at The Collaborative Fund, Morgan Housel, has published his latest book, ‘Same As Ever: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness’. The new piece of literature follows the success of his previous work, ‘The Psychology of Money’, which saw a sale of approximately 4 million copies globally. In this new book, Housel continues his exploration of the intriguing intersection where finance meets human behavior.

A Dive into Timeless Human Emotions

‘Same As Ever’ is more than just a financial guide. It aims to impart timeless wisdom by focusing on the timeless human emotions that drive our behavior: fear, love, hate, greed, and envy. Housel employs the art of storytelling to illustrate how these emotions have consistently motivated people throughout history and how they continue to shape our perspectives and actions.

Challenging Nostalgia with Hard Facts

One of the many insights Housel offers in his book includes a compelling challenge to the nostalgia for the past, such as the 1950s. He contrasts this perceived golden age with hard facts, demonstrating that despite higher mortality rates and lower lifespans, people today are wealthier, benefit from increased productivity, and live longer.

Understanding Contentment and Recognizing Luck

The work of Housel underlines the importance of managing one’s expectations, gaining an understanding of contentment, and recognizing the role of luck and risk in achieving success. His writing style is folksy and concise, employing short chapters and sentences to convey profound insights into broad topics. The aim is to make complex ideas accessible to a wider audience, thereby promoting financial literacy and a better understanding of the human psyche.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

