Moove Launches N500M Cares Program to Combat Inflation in Nigeria, Aids Consumers

Moove, a pioneering mobility fintech platform, has announced the launch of its N500M Moove Cares Program, a significant initiative designed to alleviate the economic pressures faced by Nigerians due to escalating inflation. With Nigeria's inflation rate hitting a 28-year high at 31.7% in February 2024, and food inflation on the rise, Moove's intervention aims to provide critical support to its consumers by addressing the increasing cost of living, particularly the surging prices of fuel and food.

Understanding Moove Cares Program

The Moove Cares Program is a comprehensive response to the current economic challenges, offering fuel subsidies and household support packages to help consumers manage both their business operations and the financial strain on their households. Aimed at starting next week, Moove plans to distribute Moove Cares packages, valued at over N150,000 each, to its customers free of charge. This initiative not only reflects Moove's commitment to its community but also its understanding of the urgent need for support amidst these trying times.

Impact and Outreach

Since its inception in 2020, Moove has been instrumental in democratizing access to financial services for mobility entrepreneurs across nine markets globally. By facilitating over 30 million trips, Moove has significantly impacted the lives of 80,000 customers and their dependents. The Moove Cares campaign is set to further cement Moove's position as a socially responsible leader in the mobility fintech sector, offering a lifeline to many during these turbulent economic times.

Looking Ahead

The launch of the Moove Cares Program marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey towards fostering a resilient and thriving community. As Nigeria continues to navigate through these economic challenges, Moove's initiative serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating the power of corporate responsibility in facilitating positive change. The program not only offers immediate relief to those affected by inflation but also echoes Moove's long-term dedication to supporting its customers and contributing to the broader socio-economic stability of Nigeria.