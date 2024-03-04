Moomoo Joins TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, Enhancing Global Investment Access for Over 21 Million Users

Following a significant expansion into the Canadian market, investment and trading platform moomoo has become a non-trading member of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange. This development, announced in September 2023, marks a pivotal moment in moomoo's efforts to democratize global investing, making it more convenient and accessible for investors around the world. Moomoo's Head of Global Strategy conveyed the company's excitement over this milestone, emphasizing the platform's commitment to providing investors with professional-grade tools and insights.

Advertisment

Expanding Horizons: Moomoo's Canadian Market Success

Shortly after its launch in Canada, the moomoo app quickly rose to become the top-3 most downloaded online brokerage app. This popularity stems from moomoo's commitment to offering Canadian investors an affordable way to trade US and Canadian stocks, ETFs, and US options. By enabling trading across these markets through a single account without the need for currency exchange, moomoo has simplified the investment process for Canadians. Furthermore, the platform has extended trading hours, allowing investors to capitalize on market opportunities in both the US and Canadian markets outside of traditional trading times.

Innovative Features and Community Building

Advertisment

Moomoo has introduced several features catering to the diverse needs of Canadian investors, including self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) and Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA). These additions complement the already available cash and margin accounts, offering a comprehensive suite of investment options. The platform's user-friendly and advanced features, such as free access to over 100 indicators, detailed analyst ratings, and round-the-clock financial news, empower investors at all levels. Moreover, moomoo's vibrant online community fosters a collaborative environment where over 21 million global users can share insights and learn from each other, further enriching the investment experience.

A Global Player in Investment Solutions

Moomoo, a subsidiary of a Nasdaq Listed company, has established itself as a global investment platform, operating in several major financial markets. Its strategic collaborations, including with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and numerous international accolades, underscore its commitment to providing top-notch investment solutions. Moomoo's innovative approach to investment education, including free courses and interactive events, supports its mission to enhance financial literacy and engagement worldwide. As a registered securities broker in Canada, Moomoo Financial Canada Inc. offers brokerage products and services, emphasizing its role as an order-execution only service provider.

With its TSX and TSX Venture Exchange membership, moomoo not only broadens its service offerings but also reinforces its position as a leading platform in the global investment landscape. This achievement reflects moomoo's ongoing commitment to removing barriers to investment and fostering a community of informed, empowered investors. As the platform continues to grow, its impact on global investment practices and financial literacy is expected to expand, shaping the future of personal finance and investment strategies for millions worldwide.