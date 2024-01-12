Moolec Science SA Experiences Significant Stock Price Surge

On January 11, 2024, Moolec Science SA, a leading company in the development of animal proteins using molecular farming, made a notable impact in the stock market. Trading under the NASDAQ ticker MLEC, the company’s stock price saw a formidable surge of 26.50% to $2.53 at the market open. Throughout the day, the stock’s performance was a roller-coaster ride, swinging between a peak of $3.00 and a low of $2.46, before settling at a closing price of $2.00.

Financial Highlights

Moolec Science SA, with a 52-week price range of $1.90 to $11.07, has reported impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) growth of 87.42% this year. Additionally, it boasts a total of $37.56 million shares outstanding, a float of $3.22 million, and a market capitalization of $95.03 million. In terms of moving averages, the company’s 50-day and 200-day figures stand at $2.50 and $3.08 respectively.

Despite its negative margins, with a gross margin of -20.09%, an operating margin of -725.02% and a Pretax Margin of -5748.13%, the company has fared well in the market. With just 45 employees, the company generated $20,112 per worker in the last fiscal year. Insider ownership stands high at 91.43%, while institutional ownership is at a meager 0.04%.

Latest Earnings Report

The latest quarterly earnings report, released on June 29, 2023, revealed an EPS of -$0.03, which was better than the expected -$0.11. The net margin, however, was extremely negative at -5722.22%, and experts predict an EPS of -$0.05 for the next fiscal year. On the liquidity front, the company’s Quick Ratio is reported as 0.39, and it possesses an Average True Range (ATR) of 0.22.

Trading Volume and Volatility

Moolec Science SA’s trading volume has seen an upswing compared to the same period last year, and its volatility has been higher in the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days. This indicates a heightened interest and increased activity in the company’s market performance, which could potentially be a response to the company’s robust EPS growth and promising molecular farming technology.