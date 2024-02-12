Moody's Corporation to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results: Projected Strong Revenue and Earnings Performance

Tomorrow, Moody's Corporation (MCO) will unveil its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results. The financial world eagerly awaits this announcement, set for February 13, anticipating another chapter in the company's steady growth narrative.

A Tale of Robust Revenue Performance

The Corporate Finance line, Moody's Investors Service's (MIS) largest contributor, is projected to deliver strong revenue performance. This is largely attributed to the robust global issuance activity in Q4 2023. The consensus estimate for MIS division revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is $731.4 million, reflecting a 17.8% surge.

Simultaneously, Moody's Analytics (MA) division is also expected to report increased revenues. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for analytics and the company's strategic inorganic growth efforts. Moody's has forecasted a 10% revenue growth for the MA division in 2023.

The Price of Progress: Rising Expenses

However, this growth doesn't come without its costs. Expenses are expected to have risen due to strategic acquisitions, restructuring costs, and inflation. This anticipated increase in expenditure is a testament to Moody's commitment to expansion and innovation.

Earnings Expectations: A Positive Outlook

Despite the increased expenses, Moody's anticipates positive adjusted earnings. The consensus estimate for Q4 earnings is $2.34, marking a significant 46.3% jump from the year-ago reported number.

Moody's Corporation has consistently demonstrated significant growth in revenue and earnings, painting a promising picture for the future. The company's focus on cash flow and free cash flow in 2023 further underscores its commitment to financial health and shareholder value.

As we approach the announcement of Moody's Q4 and full-year 2023 results, the anticipation builds. Tomorrow, we will witness another milestone in the company's journey, adding another chapter to the story of Moody's Corporation.

Note: All financial figures are approximate and based on available data as of February 12, 2024.