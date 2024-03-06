Monticello Moves to Amend FY2024 Budget, Aims to Narrow $1M Deficit

During a special session on February 26, Monticello City Council took a significant step towards amending the FY2024 city budget, scheduling a public hearing for March 18. Council member Mary Phelan commended city staff for their efforts to address the initial $1 million deficit, reducing it significantly. The amendment, however, does not account for a $600,000 internal loan for the Fraser Farm purchase, aimed at airport expansion.

Efforts to Close the Fiscal Gap

The council's endeavor to bridge the budgetary shortfall has been a focal point of their recent discussions. With revenues falling short of expenses by over a million dollars at the year's start, diligent planning has managed to reduce the deficit to $421,000. This does not include the internal loan for the Fraser Farm property, intended for the airport's expansion, which, when considered, alters the financial landscape significantly.

Investment in Infrastructure

Aside from budgetary amendments, the council discussed major projects poised to impact the city's future. City Administrator Russ Farnum highlighted the commencement of the new sewer plant project, a development cleared by the USDA. This project will not only enhance the city's infrastructure but also employ around 50 individuals during its construction phase, marking a significant investment in the community's development.

Anticipation for Public Hearing

The upcoming public hearing on March 18 signifies a crucial step in finalizing the budget amendment. It offers a platform for community engagement and feedback on the council's strategies to manage the city's finances and infrastructure projects. As the date approaches, residents and stakeholders are keen to see how these plans will unfold, impacting Monticello's economic landscape and quality of life.

As Monticello navigates through financial adjustments and infrastructural enhancements, the outcomes of these endeavors carry the promise of a more stable and prosperous future. The council's proactive measures reflect a commitment to fiscal responsibility and community development, setting a precedent for municipal governance. With the public hearing on the horizon, the city stands on the cusp of transformative decisions that will shape its trajectory for years to come.