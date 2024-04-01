Moneycontrol's 2024-25 Financial Calendar: Navigate Investments, Taxes, and Loans Effectively

As we step into the financial year 2024-25, it's crucial to stay ahead in managing personal finances. Moneycontrol's Personal Finance team has launched an annual financial calendar to guide individuals through investment decisions, tax planning, and managing loans efficiently. This initiative aims to simplify financial planning for everyone, from seasoned investors to those just starting their financial journey.

Investment Strategies for a Volatile Market

With 2024 witnessing fluctuations in equity markets, investors are advised to maintain a long-term perspective, especially when considering equities. The performance of midcap and small-cap funds has prompted a reevaluation of investment portfolios. Diversification across asset classes remains a key strategy. Starting or topping up a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) from April 1 is recommended. Moneycontrol's curated list, MC30, offers a selection of 30 mutual fund schemes worth considering for investment.

Tax Planning and Events to Watch

The year will see two Union Budgets, with the first full budget of the new government expected in July. This period is crucial for understanding potential impacts on personal taxation. The financial calendar highlights important tax dates, including income tax return filings and advance tax payments. With the possibility of a repo rate cut, there could be opportunities for renegotiating home loan interest rates, especially for those with strong credit histories.

Insurance and Spending: Balancing Protection and Enjoyment

Reviewing insurance coverage periodically is fundamental to financial health. Expanding health insurance to cover new family milestones and considering term insurance for dependents are advised steps. On the spending front, maintaining a budget and monitoring credit reports are essential for financial well-being. Planning vacations and managing credit card usage judiciously can also contribute to a balanced financial lifestyle.

Moneycontrol's 2024-25 financial calendar serves as a comprehensive guide, reminding individuals of critical financial dates and planning opportunities throughout the year. It's a testament to the importance of proactive financial management in achieving personal finance goals.