Moneyboxx Finance: A Tale of Turnaround and Expansion

From Loss to Profit: Moneyboxx Finance's Remarkable Comeback

In a stunning turn of events, Moneyboxx Finance, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) specializing in small business loans, reported a profit of Rs 2.01 crore for Q4 FY23. This is a stark contrast to the loss of Rs 2.7 crore incurred during the same quarter last year. The company's net sales increased by 153.74%, leading to a quarterly net profit growth of 174.48%. EBITDA also surged by 482.04%, with EPS rising from Rs 1.15 to Rs 0.77.

Unprecedented Growth and Expansion

The company's impressive financial performance extended to its assets under management (AUM), which doubled to Rs 530 crore as of December 31, 2023. This growth was primarily driven by branch expansion, higher productivity, and an increase in lending partnerships. Moneyboxx Finance now operates in 86 branches across 8 states, showcasing its strong business growth and profitability.

Empowering Micro Entrepreneurs: Moneyboxx Finance's Mission

Moneyboxx Finance provides unsecured and secured business loans ranging from Rs 70,000 to Rs 10 lakh for tenures of 12-84 months to micro entrepreneurs. By offering these financial services, the company aims to empower small business owners, enabling them to scale their operations and contribute to the economy.

Moneyboxx Finance's shares closed at 283.45 on February 09, 2024, demonstrating a return of 80.54% over the last 6 months and 80.94% over the last 12 months. The company's net profit after tax for the first nine months of FY24 stood at Rs 5.02 crore, marking a significant improvement compared to the same period last fiscal year.

In conclusion, Moneyboxx Finance's transformation from a loss-making entity to a profitable one is a testament to its resilience and strategic decision-making. The company's focus on catering to micro entrepreneurs, coupled with its expansion efforts, has resulted in remarkable growth and profitability.