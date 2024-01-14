en English
Finance

Money and Happiness: The Complex Relationship and How to Maximize Joy from Salary Increases

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Money and Happiness: The Complex Relationship and How to Maximize Joy from Salary Increases

Money and happiness have always had a complex relationship. While the common belief posits that more money equates to more happiness, the reality, as discovered through personal experiences, often diverges. The stories of individuals like Jess Tapia, an accountant from Illinois, and Randeep Chauhan, a nurse from Washington, bring this dynamic to light.

The Fleeting Joy of Increased Earnings

Jess Tapia’s salary hike to a commendable $90,000 was a cause for celebration, leading to an exhilarating trip to Germany. However, this burst of happiness was ephemeral, fading into oblivion once she returned to the humdrum of her routine. Similarly, Randeep Chauhan, whose income doubled, initially experienced a surge of relief from financial stress. This even had a positive impact on his health, further underscoring the interconnectedness of financial stability and mental well-being.

The Diminishing Returns of Higher Income

The trajectory of happiness following a salary increase isn’t always upward. Ryan Powell, a finance director in North Carolina, stands as a testament to this. Despite receiving a significant 30% raise, Powell grappled with discontent. His story exemplifies the notion that an increase in salary often fails to meet the heightened expectations it brings along.

Research corroborates this phenomenon, indicating that while higher incomes generally correlate with greater happiness, the increase in satisfaction sees a decline as income continues to rise. It seems that happiness is not solely about the absolute earnings but also about relative earnings when compared to one’s peers.

Maximizing the Happiness from Pay Raises

Comparisons with peers and the impact on lifestyle choices emerge as significant factors in the sustainability of the happiness derived from pay raises. However, there are ways to maximize the long-term benefits of increased income and ensure lasting happiness.

Financial experts like Neela Hummel recommend utilizing the additional earnings to improve financial stability. This can be done through robust savings and debt repayment plans, rather than succumbing to immediate spending sprees. Such an approach helps to avoid ‘lifestyle creep’, a phenomenon where an increase in spending accompanies an increase in income, leaving one in the same financial position despite earning more.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

