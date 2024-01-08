Monex and NTT DOCOMO Unveil Alliance for Innovative Asset-Building Services

Monex and NTT DOCOMO, two Japanese giants in their respective fields, have officially sealed a strategic capital and business alliance with the primary objective of providing innovative asset-building services. The partnership, announced on October 4, 2023, is a harmonious fusion of NTT DOCOMO’s expansive customer base and operations expertise, and Monex’s extensive experience in aiding customer asset-building efforts.

Driving Innovation and Integration

With a clear focus on the integration of their services, the alliance’s key strategy revolves around the launch of the new NISA program, a periodic purchasing plan that will leverage NTT DOCOMO’s dAccount. This innovative approach is not just about delivering routine financial services, but about creating an ecosystem that allows customers to grow their assets in a secure, convenient, and intuitive manner.

Rewards, Deposits, and More

As part of their collaborative initiative, the two companies plan to introduce enticing features such as d POINT rewards. Customers can earn these rewards based on their transactions and balances, providing an additional incentive for asset-building. Furthermore, the alliance will enable fund deposits and withdrawals, along with the periodic purchase of financial products through the d-Barai app. With over 52.6 million downloads, the d-Barai app stands as a testament to NTT DOCOMO’s extensive reach and influence.

Sharing Knowledge, Building Assets

As the initial phase of their partnership, Monex and NTT DOCOMO have embarked on a journey to empower their customers with the right knowledge and tools for asset-building. They will share content related to asset building on their respective media platforms and at DOCOMO shops. This collaborative effort, aimed at making asset-building more accessible, underscores the alliance’s commitment to helping customers increase their assets.

With the necessary preliminary procedures now complete, the alliance signals a promising future for Monex and NTT DOCOMO customers. The partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration in driving innovation and delivering valuable services that truly cater to the evolving needs of customers.