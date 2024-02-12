Mondelez Invests €5 Million in Energy Efficiency Upgrades at Milka Chocolate Plant

Mondelez International, a global leader in snacking, has unveiled its ambitious plan to invest €5 million in energy efficiency upgrades at its iconic Milka chocolate plant in Bludenz, Austria. This strategic move aims to significantly reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, further cementing the company's dedication to sustainability.

Milka Chocolate Plant: A Legacy of Taste and Sustainability

Established in 1887, the Bludenz factory is a testament to the rich heritage of Milka chocolates. The facility has been manufacturing chocolate mass from raw cocoa beans for large Milka chocolate bars. This investment in energy efficiency upgrades is a beacon of hope for the 300 employees who call this factory their workplace.

€5 Million Investment: A Leap Towards Net-Zero Emissions

The €5 million investment in energy efficiency upgrades is a significant step towards achieving Mondelez's sustainability goals. The project involves the installation of heat pumps, which are expected to decrease gas consumption by 65%. This reduction in energy consumption will contribute to Mondelez's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions across its full value chain by 2050 and using only renewable electricity across all its manufacturing sites by 2030.

Heat Pumps: The Game-Changer in Energy Efficiency

Heat pumps, the cornerstone of this energy efficiency project, are designed to transfer heat from one place to another. By harnessing this technology, the Bludenz factory aims to reduce its reliance on traditional energy sources. This shift towards energy-efficient systems not only reduces the plant's carbon footprint but also sets a precedent for other manufacturing facilities in the industry.

In conclusion, Mondelez International's €5 million investment in energy efficiency upgrades at its Milka chocolate plant in Austria is a significant stride towards sustainability. By leveraging the power of heat pumps, the company aims to reduce energy consumption, carbon emissions, and gas consumption by 65%. This strategic move aligns with Mondelez's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions across its full value chain by 2050 and using only renewable electricity across all its manufacturing sites by 2030. The Bludenz factory's legacy of taste and sustainability continues, proving that even in the world of chocolate manufacturing, every step towards energy efficiency counts.