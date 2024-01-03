en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mondelez International: A Closer Look at the Impressive Share Price Growth

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
Mondelez International: A Closer Look at the Impressive Share Price Growth

In the past five years, Mondelez International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MDLZ) share price has seen a significant growth of 76%, outperforming the market average. This growth is not entirely consistent with the company’s earnings per share (EPS), which have been growing at a rate of 9.0% annually during the same period. This discrepancy suggests a shift in investors’ perception of the company, holding it in higher regard now than in the past.

Mondelez’s Performance Exceeds Pure Share Price Return

When you consider the total shareholder return (TSR), which includes dividends and other benefits, Mondelez International’s performance becomes even more impressive. Over the last five years, the company’s TSR stands at a remarkable 97%, exceeding the pure share price return. This highlights the value of dividend payments in the company’s overall performance. The annual return of the company over the past five years has been 14%, indicating that the business may continue to perform well even if the pace of share price acceleration slows.

Warning Signs in Investment Analyses

However, investors should be aware of certain warning signs in the investment analyses of Mondelez International. While the company’s share price and TSR show a positive trend, other factors beyond share price should also be considered when evaluating business performance. It’s also worth noting that insider buying trends can provide additional insights into a company’s potential.

Revenue and Earnings Analysis

In 2022, Mondelez International, Inc.’s revenue was $31.50 billion, marking an increase of 9.67% compared to the previous year. However, earnings were $2.72 billion, a decrease of -36.81%. According to 19 analysts, the average rating for MDLZ stock is ‘Strong Buy.’ The 12-month stock price forecast is $81.0, implying an increase of 9.70% from the current price.

Institutional Holdings and Analyst Ratings

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, and several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Institutional investors own a substantial 76.16% of the company’s stock. The company has received positive reviews from analysts, with one investment analyst rating the stock as a hold and seventeen giving a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International Inc has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a price to earnings ratio of 22.04, and a beta of 0.63.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Coca-Cola's Steady Growth and High Insider Ownership: A Deep Dive for Investors

By Momen Zellmi

Inigo Secures $100m with Third Catastrophe Bond Issuance

By BNN Correspondents

Tefal Unveils Substantial Discounts in January Sale

By BNN Correspondents

Air Canada Ranked Last for On-Time Arrivals in 2023, Reveals Aviation Report

By Sakchi Khandelwal

WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Heal ...
@Business · 51 seconds
WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Heal ...
heart comment 0
Tesco’s Baby Event 2024: Significant Discounts on Baby Essentials for Clubcard Holders

By BNN Correspondents

Tesco's Baby Event 2024: Significant Discounts on Baby Essentials for Clubcard Holders
Rwanda Mining Shake-Up: Licenses Revoked in Quest for Compliance and Professionalism

By Olalekan Adigun

Rwanda Mining Shake-Up: Licenses Revoked in Quest for Compliance and Professionalism
Tefal’s January Sale: A Bonanza of Deals on Homeware and Kitchen Products

By Waqas Arain

Tefal's January Sale: A Bonanza of Deals on Homeware and Kitchen Products
Institutional Ownership Dominates W.W. Grainger, Inc.: What Does it Mean for Investors?

By Hadeel Hashem

Institutional Ownership Dominates W.W. Grainger, Inc.: What Does it Mean for Investors?
Latest Headlines
World News
Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ahead of Elections
28 seconds
Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ahead of Elections
National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh's Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation
42 seconds
National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh's Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation
WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food
58 seconds
WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food
Chet Holmgren: The Rookie Reviving Stackhouse's Legacy Against the Celtics
3 mins
Chet Holmgren: The Rookie Reviving Stackhouse's Legacy Against the Celtics
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
3 mins
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments
3 mins
New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments
MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment
4 mins
MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment
Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role
4 mins
Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role
Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management
4 mins
Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app