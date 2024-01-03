Mondelez International: A Closer Look at the Impressive Share Price Growth

In the past five years, Mondelez International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MDLZ) share price has seen a significant growth of 76%, outperforming the market average. This growth is not entirely consistent with the company’s earnings per share (EPS), which have been growing at a rate of 9.0% annually during the same period. This discrepancy suggests a shift in investors’ perception of the company, holding it in higher regard now than in the past.

Mondelez’s Performance Exceeds Pure Share Price Return

When you consider the total shareholder return (TSR), which includes dividends and other benefits, Mondelez International’s performance becomes even more impressive. Over the last five years, the company’s TSR stands at a remarkable 97%, exceeding the pure share price return. This highlights the value of dividend payments in the company’s overall performance. The annual return of the company over the past five years has been 14%, indicating that the business may continue to perform well even if the pace of share price acceleration slows.

Warning Signs in Investment Analyses

However, investors should be aware of certain warning signs in the investment analyses of Mondelez International. While the company’s share price and TSR show a positive trend, other factors beyond share price should also be considered when evaluating business performance. It’s also worth noting that insider buying trends can provide additional insights into a company’s potential.

Revenue and Earnings Analysis

In 2022, Mondelez International, Inc.’s revenue was $31.50 billion, marking an increase of 9.67% compared to the previous year. However, earnings were $2.72 billion, a decrease of -36.81%. According to 19 analysts, the average rating for MDLZ stock is ‘Strong Buy.’ The 12-month stock price forecast is $81.0, implying an increase of 9.70% from the current price.

Institutional Holdings and Analyst Ratings

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, and several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Institutional investors own a substantial 76.16% of the company’s stock. The company has received positive reviews from analysts, with one investment analyst rating the stock as a hold and seventeen giving a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International Inc has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a price to earnings ratio of 22.04, and a beta of 0.63.