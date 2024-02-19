Mollie Capital Launches in the UK to Empower SMEs and Lifted Ventures Backs Women-Led Startups in the North

In an era where the disparities in venture capital funding have become a focal point of discussions, two significant initiatives have emerged, aiming to reshape the landscape of business financing in the UK. Mollie, a renowned European payment and money management platform, has expanded its Mollie Capital program to the UK, offering a lifeline to SME merchants in need of fast and flexible funding options. Concurrently, the launch of Lifted Ventures in Leeds marks a pivotal step towards supporting female-founded businesses in the north of England, addressing the glaring venture capital funding disparity.

Navigating the Financial Labyrinth: Mollie Capital's Expansion

Mollie Capital, having already disbursed tens of millions of euros in loans to thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises across Europe, is now extending its reach to the UK. This program enables merchants to access up to €/£250,000, promising funds transfer within 24 hours. The initiative arrives at a crucial time for UK SMEs, which have historically been underserved by traditional lenders, grappling with protracted application processes and delays in obtaining necessary funds. Mollie's foray into the UK market is a testament to its commitment to eliminating financial bureaucracy, offering SMEs the simplicity and flexibility essential for their growth and financial management.

Lifted Ventures: Championing Women-Led Startups

Parallel to Mollie Capital's expansion, Lifted Ventures has emerged as a beacon of hope for female entrepreneurs in the north of England. Founded by Jordan Dargue and Helen Oldham, who have a notable history of facilitating significant funding for entrepreneurs, Lifted Ventures aims to bridge the funding gap for female-led businesses. The angel investment network not only supports these businesses financially but also provides education programs and mentorship to help them become investor-ready. This initiative is crucial, especially considering research that shows female-led businesses generate double the revenue for each pound invested compared to their male counterparts, yet receive a fraction of the funding.

Addressing the Larger Issue: Venture Capital Funding Disparity

The launch of Mollie Capital in the UK and Lifted Ventures comes against the backdrop of a broader critique of the UK's venture capital industry. A Treasury Committee report has highlighted the industry's insufficient investment in businesses outside London and the southeast and its lack of support for companies led by women and ethnic minorities. With only 2% of 2022 funding going to women-founded businesses and even less to minority-led companies, the report calls for increased transparency in the venture capital sector, including the disclosure of diversity statistics and linking tax reliefs to diversity reporting. The committee's chair, Harriet Baldwin, has emphasized the need for compulsory diversity data disclosure for companies applying for tax reliefs, underscoring the urgency of encouraging change in the sector.

In conclusion, the expansion of Mollie Capital to the UK and the launch of Lifted Ventures signify pivotal movements towards addressing the disparities in venture capital funding. These initiatives not only offer immediate financial support to underserved segments but also set the stage for a more inclusive and equitable funding landscape in the UK. As these programs unfold, their impact on SMEs and women-led startups could herald a new era of business financing, marked by diversity, equity, and opportunity.