Molina Healthcare Stock Surpasses Analyst Target, Triggers Potential Upward Revisions

Molina Healthcare Inc's stock price surges past the average analyst target, sparking potential upward revisions.

Advertisment

Molina Healthcare's Stock Price Leapfrogs Analyst Target

As of February 12, 2024, Molina Healthcare Inc's (MOH) stock price has soared past the average analyst 12-month target price of $388.36, now trading at $388.67 per share. This development could lead analysts to downgrade their valuation or raise their target price, as investors contemplate whether to reassess the company's valuation or take profits.

Positive Earnings and Analyst Reactions

Advertisment

The recent stock price surge comes after Molina Healthcare reported strong earnings results, with an EPS of 4.38 for the quarter, beating analysts' estimates. Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Molina Healthcare, with a price target of $406.00. Several other analysts have also increased their price targets for the stock.

The average target price is a mathematical mean of 11 different analyst targets, with a standard deviation of $22.61. The current average rating from analysts is presented in the table above, with 1 being a strong buy and 5 a strong sell.

Insider Transactions and Institutional Investments

Advertisment

As Molina Healthcare's stock price continues to rise, institutional investors have been adding to their stakes in the company. Moreover, insider selling has been reported, with Director Ronna Romney selling shares of the company's stock.

With Molina Healthcare's stock price opening at $388.67 on Monday and a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, investors are advised to reassess the company and determine if the stock has potential for even higher targets.

In conclusion, Molina Healthcare Inc's stock price surpassing the average analyst target may lead to upward revisions in target prices. Strong earnings, positive analyst reactions, and increasing institutional investments suggest a potential positive trend in the stock price. However, investors should carefully consider the company's valuation and future potential before making investment decisions.