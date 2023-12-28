Modest Uptick in European Stock Markets as Year-End Approaches

European stock markets are witnessing a modest rise, with the Stoxx 600 index marking a 0.3% increase in early trading. The boost is primarily led by a 0.7% gain in mining stocks. Major sectors and bourses are mirroring this upward trend, with the Stoxx 600 inching closer to its record closing high from November 2021.

Positive Movement Across Global Markets

U.S. stock futures show little change after Wall Street experienced modest gains, with the S&P 500 nearing a record high. In the Asia-Pacific region, stocks were mostly up, particularly in mainland China and Hong Kong. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was close to a two-year high; however, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Topix indices recorded a slight fall.

Market Activity Expected to Lower

Market activity is predicted to lower in the last two days of the year due to a lighter economic calendar and the completion of significant central bank meetings. The European stock markets advanced for a third straight session, hovering around the highest levels since January 2022. This advancement is due to growing optimism that central banks will cut interest rates next year.

