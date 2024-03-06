Modern Wealth Management Acquires Beltz Ianni, Elevates AUM to $3 Billion, Expands Retirement Services

Modern Wealth Management, a dynamic player in the wealth management industry, has significantly expanded its offerings and market reach by acquiring Beltz Ianni & Associates, a distinguished retirement plan advisor. This strategic move not only boosts Modern Wealth's assets under management (AUM) to over $3 billion but also marks its entry into the specialized retirement planning market. Spearheaded by former Goldman Sachs executives, Modern Wealth is setting new benchmarks in wealth management and retirement services.

Strategic Expansion into Retirement Planning

The acquisition of Beltz Ianni & Associates, based in Rochester, N.Y., is a game-changer for Modern Wealth Management. By integrating Beltz Ianni's $700 million in managed retirement plan assets and $500 million in individual wealth management assets, Modern Wealth broadens its service spectrum to include comprehensive retirement plan management. Beltz Ianni's renowned "Total Retirement Plan Management" solution is set to become a cornerstone of Modern Wealth's offerings, providing small and mid-size companies with expert retirement plan services, including fiduciary risk management, fee benchmarking, retirement vendor selection, and employee education resources.

Enhancing Wealth Management Capabilities

With this acquisition, Modern Wealth is poised to revolutionize the way retirement and wealth management services are delivered. Michelle Cannan, leading the retirement plan team at Beltz Ianni, will continue her role within Modern Wealth, ensuring a seamless transition and the preservation of specialized expertise. The merger introduces Beltz Ianni's clients to Modern Wealth's extensive array of services, including tax and estate planning, alongside innovative educational resources such as weekly newsletters, podcasts, and videos. This amalgamation signifies a pivotal shift towards a more integrated and comprehensive approach to wealth and retirement planning.

A Vision for the Future

Modern Wealth Management is not stopping here. With an ambitious vision, the firm is committed to further expanding its retirement services across the nation, leveraging the combined expertise and resources of both companies. This acquisition is a testament to Modern Wealth's strategic foresight and its dedication to providing unparalleled financial services. As the firm looks to the future, it aims to continue its growth trajectory, enhancing its offerings and solidifying its position as a leader in the wealth management and retirement planning sectors.

As the dust settles on this landmark deal, the implications for the wealth management landscape are profound. Modern Wealth Management's acquisition of Beltz Ianni & Associates not only signifies a significant expansion of its capabilities and services but also highlights the evolving nature of retirement planning and wealth management. This strategic move positions Modern Wealth at the forefront of industry innovation, ready to meet the diverse needs of its clients in the modern financial era.