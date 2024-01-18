MoCo Shakes Up Irish Mortgage Market with Strategic Rate Cuts

MoCo, a fresh entrant in the Irish mortgage market, has announced a strategic reduction in its interest rates to attract customers and compete with well-established lenders. This cut is effective immediately and extends to existing applications awaiting finalization. Among the key changes, the five-year fixed term rate has seen a drop from 4.65% to 4.5%, while the three-year fixed rate has been brought down from 4.8% to 4.6%.

A Welcome Move for Mortgage Seekers

The chairman of the Association of Irish Mortgage Advisers, Trevor Grant, views MoCo's rate cuts, in line with their flexible mortgage products and the offer of a €1500 contribution towards legal fees, as a boon for mortgage seekers. This move is particularly advantageous for first-time buyers. While no immediate rate reductions from mainstream lenders are anticipated, there is a positive outlook that non-bank lenders may respond with further rate reductions throughout 2024.

MoCo's Journey in the Mortgage Sector

Established just three years ago, MoCo was initially associated with An Post's venture into the mortgage sector. However, it was later acquired by Austrian bank Bawag for a nominal sum. Bawag, boasting substantial operations across Europe and the US, along with significant assets and customer deposits, also procured Depfa Bank in Ireland in 2021. MoCo now operates through a network of independent mortgage brokers and caters to a wide spectrum of borrowers, including first-time buyers, movers, and switchers.

A Glimmer of Optimism Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Despite the broader economic conditions holding steady, businesses in the US are optimistic about potential falls in interest rates. The Federal Reserve has maintained interest rates at a 22-year high but has plans for up to three interest rate cuts this year citing inroads in tackling inflation. Both the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank are tempering hopes of early interest rate cuts due to inflationary pressures driven by disorder in the Red Sea. Yet, optimism prevails for mortgage holders, with expectations of falling interest rates in the year ahead.