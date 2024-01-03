en English
Mixed Fluctuations in Shibor Rates and the Global De-dollarization Efforts

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 pm EST
Mixed Fluctuations in Shibor Rates and the Global De-dollarization Efforts

On a recent trading day, the Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), a vital barometer for borrowing costs in China’s interbank market, witnessed a mixed bag of changes. The overnight Shibor rate registered a minor surge of 1.8 basis points to conclude at 1.604 percent. On the same note, the seven-day rate saw a marginal ascent of 1.9 basis points, culminating at 1.805 percent.

The Tale of Two Rates

Conversely, the one-month rate experienced a dip, decreasing by 4.4 basis points and settling at 2.354 percent. The one-year rate also followed suit, declining by 2.3 basis points to 2.509 percent. These fluctuations in Shibor rates reflect the dynamic nature of the borrowing costs in the interbank market.

Understanding Shibor

Shibor, an acronym for the Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate, stands as a significant financial indicator. It represents the average interest rates at which high-credit-rating commercial banks can borrow Renminbi (RMB) without collateral in the interbank market. The rate is computed by taking an arithmetic average of the lending rates quoted by a specific group of 18 commercial banks. To ensure a more accurate reflection of the market, the four highest and four lowest quotations are excluded from the calculation.

De-dollarization and its Economic Rationale

The article also sheds light on the ongoing de-dollarization efforts and the growing dissatisfaction with the dominance of the US dollar in the global economy. The primary economic rationale for de-dollarization stems from concerns about the asymmetry between the shrinking US economic weight and the growing dominant role of the US dollar. There are also worries over the transfer of resources via the dollar from the peripheral economies to the United States. This discussion underscores the complexities of international economics, where power dynamics and national interests often shape the monetary landscape.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

