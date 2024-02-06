Mitsubishi Corporation Announces Largest-Ever Share Buyback Program

In a recent Financial Results Briefing for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023, Mitsubishi Corporation made two significant announcements. Katsuya Nakanishi, President and CEO, unveiled the company's financial results and also introduced Mitsubishi's largest-ever share buyback program of 500 million. The decision, rooted in the company's promising business performance and a surplus of around 1 trillion yen, is aimed at both growth investments and shareholder returns.

Allocation of Surplus Funds

The company decided to allocate 500 billion yen of the surplus to additional shareholder returns. This includes the buyback program and a dividend hike, reflecting their commitment to providing value to their shareholders. The surplus arose from Mitsubishi's solid business performance and savvy fiscal management.

Investment in Growth

Mitsubishi has already invested 1.6 trillion yen in growth as part of the current midterm business plan. As Nakanishi noted, the company will continue to select quality investments for the final year of the plan. The remaining 500 billion yen will be allocated depending on future investments, cash flow trends, and other factors. This strategy demonstrates the company's forward-thinking approach and commitment to sustainable growth.

Capital Business Partnership Agreement

Apart from the financial results and buyback program, Nakanishi also shed light on the capital business partnership agreement between Lawson and KDDI. The aim of this partnership is to leverage the strengths of all three companies to enhance Lawson's business and corporate value. CFO Yuzo Nouchi provided more details on the financial results, indicating a steady profit accumulation and the company's progress towards its financial forecasts.

During the Q&A session, Nakanishi fielded questions regarding strategic M&As and the pace of integrating digital capabilities with Lawson's business in partnership with KDDI. This indicates an important shift towards digitalization, underlining Mitsubishi's commitment to staying ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving business landscape.