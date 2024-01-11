Mitek Systems: An Undervalued Pioneer in Digital Identity Verification

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK), a distinguished player in the realm of digital identity verification and mobile deposit solutions, has been identified as undervalued in the current market with a Price/Sales ratio of 3x, compared to its SaaS counterparts. The company commands an impressive portfolio of over 7,500 global customers, high gross margins exceeding 85%, and a reputation for spearheading innovation in mobile image capture and identity verification technology.

Business Model and Key Segments

Mitek's business model is bifurcated into two pivotal segments: Deposits and Identity. The Deposits segment, contributing to 58% of the company's revenues, has earned its fame for trailblazing Mobile Deposit technology. This segment also introduces Check Fraud Defender, a solution powered by artificial intelligence. The Identity segment, constituting 42% of the company's revenues, provides document verification, facial recognition, and multifactor authentication. This segment leverages the rising trends in digital transactions and identity fraud.

Challenges and Resilience

Despite a robust foundation and formidable market stance, Mitek encountered a delisting notice from Nasdaq due to delays in financial reporting. The delay was ascribed to a change in auditors. Nonetheless, no financial misconduct surfaced during this period. The appointment of a new CFO with substantial experience is anticipated to rectify these administrative issues. Mitek's financial resilience is conspicuous with $128 million in cash and minimal leverage, offering stability amid market volatility.

Growth Prospects and Valuation

The company is predicted to uphold its growth trajectory, capitalizing on its technological edge and customer loyalty in the burgeoning identity verification industry. Despite temporary setbacks, analysis suggests that Mitek's shares are a Buy, with the potential for significant valuation multiple expansion and share price appreciation once the accounting issues are resolved. Mitek's recent recognition at the 2023 FF Awards for Identity Verification and Know Your Customer category and the introduction of voice clone detection by ID R&D, a Mitek company, also bolster its growth prospects.