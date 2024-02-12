Misfits Market Expands into Logistics Services: A Strategic Move in the Shifting Online Grocery Landscape

Misfits Market, the e-grocer known for rescuing "ugly" produce, is venturing into a new territory. They're offering logistics services to other retailers through their newly launched Fulfilled by Misfits.

A New Chapter: Fulfilled by Misfits

Capitalizing on their robust delivery network and partnerships with third-party shipping companies, Misfits Market will now store, pick, pack, fulfill, and deliver products nationwide for their clients. This strategic move comes at a time when online grocers are grappling with a shift back to in-store shopping.

The Shifting Landscape of Online Grocery

Annual sales in the ship-to-home e-grocery space dropped from over $21 billion in 2021 to just over $16 billion in the previous year. However, the start of 2024 brought a glimmer of hope as the U.S. online grocery market saw growth in January, with total sales reaching $8.5 billion.

A Silver Lining Amidst Challenges

The Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopper Survey reports that the growth was primarily due to an increase in total households purchasing groceries online. The ship-to-home category led this growth, with sales climbing to $1.5 billion, up 7.8% year over year.

Despite varying results by receiving method, overall online sales accounted for 13.4% of total weekly grocery spending in January. Mass outlets, spearheaded by Walmart, performed better than the broader market, while supermarkets faced a decline in monthly active users and orders.

The report also highlighted a flight-to-value trend among consumers, with more than 10% of households having less money to spend on groceries this year compared to last year.

As the online grocery market navigates these challenges and evolving consumer trends, Misfits Market's expansion into logistics services could be a game-changer. By leveraging their existing infrastructure and expertise, they're positioning themselves to not just survive, but thrive in this new landscape.

Note: This article was published on February 12, 2024, and all information was accurate at the time of writing.