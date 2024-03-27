Mirae Asset CIO Neelesh Surana Unveils Investment Strategy, Fuels Mutual Fund Growth

Neelesh Surana, the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, reveals the investment playbook that has significantly contributed to the firm's explosive growth, positioning it among the top 10 mutual fund houses in India. With $19 billion in assets under management, Surana's insights into stock selection and portfolio construction offer a rare glimpse into the strategies driving Mirae Asset's success.

Core Investment Principles

Surana emphasizes two fundamental aspects of investing: the stock selection process and portfolio construction. He advocates for purchasing high-quality businesses at reasonable prices, focusing on business, management, and valuation. The approach is bottom-up, with particular attention to the longevity of growth and superior return on capital employed in the face of disruptive market trends. Management's thought leadership, the team's composition, and cultural dynamics are also under scrutiny to ensure a robust investment choice.

Portfolio Construction and Wealth Creation

The CIO outlines Mirae Asset's portfolio construction approach, aiming for risk-adjusted portfolios that can navigate market volatilities without deviating significantly from benchmark performances. Surana discusses the importance of return on equity (ROE) and return on capital employed (ROCE) in evaluating businesses and management efficiency, respectively. He highlights the diversity within sectors, advocating for sector-neutral portfolios that focus on stock performance over medium to long-term periods, rather than betting on sector trends.

Valuation and Market Dynamics

Surana provides insight into the valuation process, stressing the importance of a discount cash flow (DCF) approach tempered by a clear understanding of business longevity and market positioning. He notes the necessity of margin of safety in assumptions and the fluid nature of markets that requires continuous reassessment. The CIO also touches on the importance of not selling too early, suggesting a gradual sale strategy to avoid the pitfalls of market inefficiencies and overvaluation.

Through a meticulous blend of in-depth analysis, strategic stock selection, and careful portfolio construction, Neelesh Surana offers a comprehensive roadmap to wealth creation in the volatile world of mutual funds. His leadership at Mirae Asset Mutual Fund not only underscores the importance of strategic investment but also highlights the potential for significant growth and success in the dynamic financial markets.