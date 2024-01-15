Minor Dip in Ashland Inc's Stock Price; Hawkins Inc. Gets a 'Buy' Rating

Specialty Chemicals Industry player, Ashland Inc, experienced a minor dip in its stock price on January 12, 2024. The day's trading saw the stock open at $83.24 and close slightly lower at $82.09. This fluctuation falls within the stock's one-year trading range of $70.82 to $112.71, reflecting the inherent volatility of the market.

Financial Performance and Ownership

Despite seeing a decline in its annual sales over the last five years, Ashland Inc. has managed to keep its financial health in check. The company reports a gross margin of 23.78%, an operating margin of 7.67%, and a pretax margin of 7.30%. The significant institutional ownership of 94.23% demonstrates the trust and confidence that major investment firms have in the company. The insider ownership stands at a modest 0.67%, with recent insider transactions involving sales by the Principal Accounting Officer and the Sr. VP & Chief Financial Officer.

Quarterly Report and Analyst Predictions

The most recent quarterly report from Ashland Inc. disclosed earnings per share of $0.41, falling short of the consensus estimate of $0.63. Despite this, analysts forecast a decrease in EPS for the next fiscal year, with an anticipated long-term decline of -0.54% over the next five years.

Financial Ratios and Market Capitalization

Currently, Ashland Inc. holds a quick ratio of 1.93, indicative of its ability to cover short-term liabilities. Other significant ratios include a price to sales ratio of 1.88 and a price to free cash flow ratio of 33.30. The company's diluted EPS stands at $3.26, with expectations of it touching $0.20 in the next quarter and $5.50 in a year. With a current market capitalization of $4.13 billion, the company's annual sales stand at $2,191 million against $178,000 million in annual income. The stock's volume has been on a decline with lower volatility observed in the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days.

On the other hand, Hawkins Inc, another player in the Specialty Chemicals Industry, has received a consensus rating of Buy with a forecasted upside of 11.6%. With a stable dividend yield of 0.97% and a P/E ratio of 20.21, which is less pricey than the market and sector average, it's no wonder that the company is a favored pick among investors. The company's earnings are expected to grow by 5.78% in the coming year, adding to its appeal. Hawkins Inc. will release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Wednesday, February 7th, 2024.