Minns Government Rejects Inner West Council's Demerger Request, Citing Financial Concerns

The Minns government has officially turned down the Inner West Council's request to demerge, arguing that the financial drawbacks far outweigh the potential benefits. This decision comes after a plebiscite where 62% of Inner West residents voted in favor of dismantling the merged council entity, which was originally formed by combining Marrickville, Ashfield, and Leichhardt councils.

Financial Viability at the Heart of the Decision

Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig emphasized the importance of financial sustainability in his rejection of the demerger proposal. Citing findings from the NSW Boundaries Commission, Hoenig highlighted that the split would lead to considerable budget deficits for the newly formed councils, projected until at least 2028. This financial instability was deemed not in the best interest of the Inner West community, leading to the decision to keep the current council structure intact.

Community Response and Future Implications

Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne has called for unity following the government's decision, urging all council members to focus on enhancing the council's effectiveness and progressiveness. Despite the setback, the decision has been framed as providing certainty for residents regarding the future of local governance and service delivery. However, the state government's stance on not financing council demergers has sparked criticism among local government circles, highlighting a significant shift in policy.

Looking Ahead: Impacts on Local Governance

The rejection of the Inner West Council's demerger proposal sets a precedent for future local governance restructuring within New South Wales. It underscores the state government's rigorous criteria for financial viability and sustainability in local government operations. While the decision may disappoint some community members, it also opens discussions on the best practices for ensuring effective and efficient local governance amidst financial constraints.