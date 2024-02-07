Minnesota's Duluth District to Propose $52M Technology Program

In a pressing move to reinforce the importance of technology in education, the Duluth school district in Minnesota is gearing up to present a pivotal school finance question to voters in a special May referendum. This comes after a similar measure was narrowly defeated in November, leaving the district in a state of urgency as the potential for staff and program cuts loom.

Advertisment

Proposed Increase in Property Taxes

The referendum question seeks an increase in property taxes with the aim to generate a substantial $52 million over the next ten years. These funds are intended for a comprehensive technology program specifically for Duluth Public Schools, a move that Superintendent John Magas fervently supports. For a home valued at the city's average price of $315,000, homeowners are expected to pay an additional $130 annually if the measure secures the necessary approval.

Focus on Career and Technical Education

Advertisment

Under the proposed plan, a significant portion of the funds would be allocated to bolster career and technical education – an area that has witnessed increased popularity among students but is currently grappling with outdated equipment. In a testament to this uptrend, nearly half of the high school students in the district enrolled in a career or technical course last year.

Utilization of Funds

The funds raised through the proposed tax increase would be employed for a multitude of key advancements. This includes updating over 8,000 student learning devices, enhancing cyber and building security, and improving technology training for staff. It would also cover the costs of replacing equipment for classes such as robotics and welding, and purchasing industry-standard computers for engineering and graphic arts programs.

Despite the setback in the previous election where voters rejected the technology funding measure, they did approve a separate measure to refinance existing school debt. This latest push for a technology-focused referendum underscores the district's commitment to fostering a tech-enabled learning environment amidst the growing need for digital literacy.