MindBridge Analytics Announces Major Capital Investment and Record Growth

MindBridge Analytics, an Ottawa-based titan in the realm of AI-driven financial risk analysis for auditing and internal controls, has unveiled a series of significant strategic developments and record growth. Among these announcements is a whopping $60 million capital investment from PSG Equity, adding to the pool of support from existing investors PeakSpan Capital and Real Ventures. This investment, secured in April 2023, is set to steer recapitalization, facilitate market expansion, and bolster general corporate functions.

Record Revenue and Rapid Product Growth

In 2023, MindBridge reported unprecedented revenue, testament to their rapidly growing customer base that now includes Fortune 100 companies. Among their suite of offerings, the Transaction Risk Analytics (TRA) products have witnessed an exceptional growth trajectory. The company doubled its revenues in 2023, a feat accomplished through strategic new client acquisitions and the expansion of existing customer relationships.

Implementations and Milestones

Among the high-profile clients applying MindBridge’s AI tools is Chevron. Ryan Mitchell, Finance Digital Delivery Manager at Chevron, confirmed the utilization of these innovative tools across various finance operations within the company, with plans for further rollouts in the pipeline. A landmark achievement for MindBridge in 2023 was risk scoring over 100 billion financial entries, a feat that places MindBridge on a scale comparable to a Big 4 audit firm, as per CTO Robin Grosset.

Leadership Additions and Recognition

In a bid to strengthen its leadership team, MindBridge appointed Mike Maziarz as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Jonathan Madden as Vice President of Sales. Both Maziarz and Madden bring a wealth of experience from their previous roles in marketing and sales, respectively. Interim CEO Bill Hewitt expressed confidence in the new executives’ ability to contribute significantly to the company’s upward growth trajectory. MindBridge, established in 2015, has earned global recognition from the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer and from Forbes as a Top 50 AI Firm to Watch. The company operates with high-security certifications and serves a wide array of industries and audit firms globally.