Milwaukee County to Launch Health Clinics for 4,000 Employees with Froedtert Workforce Health

Milwaukee County announces a groundbreaking partnership with Froedtert Workforce Health to establish three on-site employee health clinics, marking a significant stride in preventive healthcare for approximately 4,000 county employees. This initiative, funded by the $187 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant, aims to provide convenient access to preventative care, including checkups and immunizations, significantly reducing non-emergency ER visits.

Strategic Investment in Employee Health

The decision to allocate a portion of the ARPA grant towards the development of on-site health clinics is a testament to Milwaukee County's commitment to enhancing its fiscal health by trimming long-term medical expenses and fostering a healthier workforce. With an initial budget of $3.1 million for the construction, staffing, and operation of these clinics over two years, the county anticipates a substantial decrease in medical claims. The clinics will be located at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, the Vel R. Philips Juvenile Justice Center, and the Wilson Senior Center, with added provisions to extend services to Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) employees, thanks to additional funding from Sup. Peter Burgelis.

Benefits Beyond Cost Savings

The initiative is not just about financial prudence; it's a holistic approach to employee welfare. By reducing the need for ER visits for non-emergency but urgent medical needs, employees can enjoy better health outcomes and less time away from work. This move is also projected to play a crucial role in enhancing employee retention, as access to convenient and comprehensive healthcare services becomes a key factor in job satisfaction and loyalty.

A Legacy of the Pandemic

The on-site health clinics are a silver lining to emerge from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating an innovative use of federal relief funds to create a lasting positive impact on public sector employees' health and wellbeing. The project, slated for review by the board's finance committee on March 14, reflects a strategic pivot towards preventive healthcare, acknowledging its importance in the broader context of employee benefits and organizational sustainability.

As Milwaukee County takes this significant step towards redefining employee healthcare, the implications extend far beyond immediate cost savings. This initiative represents a forward-thinking approach to workforce health management, setting a precedent for other municipalities to consider similar strategies. By investing in preventive care, Milwaukee County not only enhances the quality of life for its employees but also reinforces its commitment to fiscal responsibility and public service excellence.