Milwaukee Company's ETFs Soar in Morningstar US Tactical Allocation Category

THIENSVILLE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2024 / The Milwaukee Company has made a significant impact on the ETF landscape with the introduction of two asset allocation ETFs, positioning them among the top contenders in Morningstar's U.S. tactical allocation category. The Brinsmere Fund - Growth ETF (TBFG) and The Brinsmere Fund - Conservative ETF (TBFC) not only rank second and third in their category by net assets but also boast the lowest net expense ratios, highlighting their appeal to investors seeking cost-effective, strategic investment solutions.

The Rise of Tactical Asset Allocation ETFs

Launched on January 16, 2024, the TBFG and TBFC ETFs have quickly ascended the ranks in the tactical asset allocation space. Utilizing analytics developed by The Milwaukee Company, these funds aim to deliver strong risk-adjusted performance over time. As actively managed fund-of-funds, TBFG and TBFC invest in a variety of low-cost, index-tracking equity and bond ETFs targeting specific market segments. Their success reflects a growing investor preference for tactical asset allocation strategies that offer the potential for enhanced returns and reduced volatility compared to passively managed funds.

Innovative Strategies for Value Addition

The Milwaukee Company's commitment to innovation is evident in its approach to managing TBFG and TBFC. By employing proprietary quantitative analytics, the firm identifies opportune moments to adjust risk exposure, aiming for superior outcomes against unmanaged market indexes. "Our proprietary quantitative analytics are designed to identify periods when adjusting risk exposure appears compelling in terms of expected results vs. unmanaged market indexes," explains Shrey Patel, senior portfolio manager at The Milwaukee Company. This strategic focus underscores the firm's belief in the efficacy of active risk management to potentially lower volatility and enhance returns for investors.

A Legacy of Investment Excellence

Since its inception in 2010, The Milwaukee Company has managed approximately $1 billion for its clients, offering a range of investment-related services. Beyond ETF management, the firm provides insights on reducing income taxes on investment portfolios and planning for wealth transfer to family members and charitable organizations. The success of TBFG and TBFC in Morningstar's U.S. tactical allocation category is a testament to The Milwaukee Company's expertise and innovative approach to investment management, promising to add significant value for investors through its ETF offerings.