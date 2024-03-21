Millions of UK Drivers Eligible for Compensation in Car Loan Mis-Selling Scandal

Up to seven million UK drivers could be entitled to thousands in compensation after being mis-sold car loans, dubbed 'PPI on wheels', a scandal reminiscent of the payment protection insurance debacle. This emerging financial controversy, potentially costing banks £13 billion, has prompted a major investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), with prominent figures like Martin Lewis advising affected consumers to submit claims promptly.

Uncovering the Scandal

Since 2014, dealerships have allegedly mis-sold car finance deals, particularly personal contract purchase (PCP) plans or hire purchase (HP) agreements, to millions. Data suggests that up to 40% of the 18.2 million new cars registered in the UK between 2014 and 2021 might have been sold with these questionable deals. The crux of the issue lies in Discretionary Commission Agreements (DCA), allowing dealerships to earn substantial commissions, subsequently inflating loan interest rates for consumers. The FCA estimates that car buyers could have overpaid by up to £1,100 on a £10,000 loan over four years due to these hidden commission structures.

Financial Impact and Response

The potential financial implications for the industry are staggering, with investment bank Jefferies estimating the cost of redress at £13 billion. Major lenders, including Lloyds Banking Group and Close Brothers, have already begun setting aside substantial sums in anticipation of claims. The FCA's ongoing investigation, expected to culminate in September with the announcement of a formal redress scheme, underscores the gravity of the situation and the regulatory body's commitment to rectifying it. Consumer advocacy groups and financial advisors are urging those affected to seek information from their dealerships and consider claims, highlighting the importance of vigilance against potential exploitation.