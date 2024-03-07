Miller Industries Soars: Record 2023 Earnings, Dividend Bump, Future Growth Plans

Miller Industries Inc., a titan in towing and recovery equipment manufacturing, announced exhilarating 2023 financial achievements and optimistic future strategies. The company, under the leadership of Will Miller, President and CEO, and Debbie Whitmire, Executive Vice President and CFO, reported an unprecedented increase in both fourth quarter and full-year net sales, alongside a promising rise in net income. These results underscore the fruition of strategic investments and a steadfast commitment to innovation and quality. Additionally, a significant dividend increase reflects confidence in sustained growth and shareholder value enhancement.

Strategic Investments Pay Off

Under Will Miller's direction, Miller Industries embarked on a transformative journey, investing over $100 million in enhancing production capabilities and refining supply chain efficiencies. These strategic decisions, including the acquisition of Southern Hydraulic Cylinder, have not only fortified the company's manufacturing base but have also streamlined operations, leading to remarkable financial outcomes. The fourth quarter of 2023 saw net sales leap to $296.2 million, a 31.2% increase year-over-year, while full-year net sales ascended to $1.15 billion, evidencing a 35.9% growth. This performance is a testament to the company's resilience and adaptability amidst market fluctuations and macroeconomic challenges.

Commitment to Shareholder Returns

In a move that signals both achievement and optimism, Miller Industries announced a 5.6% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, marking the 53rd consecutive quarter of dividend payments. This decision reflects the company's strong financial health and a commitment to rewarding its shareholders. Management's focus on strategic capital allocation - balancing investment in growth with shareholder returns - underscores a forward-looking approach aimed at sustaining momentum and ensuring long-term profitability.

Looking Ahead: Sustained Growth and Innovation

With a robust financial foundation and strategic investments yielding significant returns, Miller Industries is poised for continued success. The company's leadership is focused on leveraging this momentum to drive further growth, with plans for high single-digit revenue growth and continued productivity enhancements in 2024. This optimistic outlook is underpinned by a strong backlog, steady demand across all geographies, and an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence.